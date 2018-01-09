RSS
0407 GMT January 09, 2018

Provincial official: Trout exports to Russia hit 150 tons

A total of 150 tons of trout have been exported to Russia from the southwestern Iranian province of Charmahal-Bakhtiari since September 23, 2017, said a provincial official.

Over 20 tons of frozen trout were exported to the UAE during March 21-December 21, 2017, added Abdol-Mohammad Nejati, the director general of the province's Veterinary Department, IRNA reported. 

He said in this period, more than 3,000 tons of aquatic food was exported to Iraq and Central Asian countries.

Nejati noted that high-quality products conforming to the standards of importing countries are mandatory to enter the international food market.

With an annual trout production of 23,000 tons, he said, Charmahal-Bakhtiari Province ranks first in the country in this regard.

   
