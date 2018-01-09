RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0838 GMT January 09, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 207864
Published: 0417 GMT January 09, 2018

Iranian pharmaceuticals, medical equipment exhibition opens in Damascus

Iranian pharmaceuticals, medical equipment exhibition opens in Damascus

An Iranian exhibition on pharmaceuticals and medical equipment opened at Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus, Syria on Tuesday.

The three-day is being attended by 40 Iranian companies involved in the fields of producing pharmaceuticals and manufacturing medical equipment, IRNA reported.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the expo, Mohammadreza Khanzadeh, the organizer of the exhibition, said that Syrian market is a lucrative destination for Iranian products, adding a large number of domestic companies have expressed willingness to enter this market.

He pointed out that Iran is 97 percent self-sufficient in the production of pharmaceuticals.

Also at the same ceremony, Ayman Shamaa, the director of Syrian for international conferences and exhibitions, expressed optimism that the holding of the exposition will produce favorable outcomes.

He hoped that in the future, such exhibitions will be held in Damascus International Exhibition.

   
KeyWords
Iranian
pharmaceuticals
medical
IranDaily
 
Resource: IRNA
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0706 sec