IGEDC chief: Length of gas pipelines to reach 45,000 km in five years

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran's gas transmission pipelines will extend for 45,000 kilometers by 2025, said the managing director of the Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC).

Hassan Montazer Torbati put the current length of the gas pipelines across the country at 36,000 kilometers, Shana reported.

He said following the increase in the length of gas pipelines, gas distribution across Iran and the endurance of the country's gas network will both improve.

Torbati added that Iran's status in international gas market will improve once the target is achieved.

Commenting on the advantages of the 9,000-kilometer increase in the length of the country's gas transmission network, he said this will, on one hand, make it possible to send gas to every part of the country and raise the durability of Iran's present gas distribution network.

Turning to the impact of the increase in the length of Iran's gas distribution network on the country’s status in global gas market, the IGEDC CEO said given Iran's strategic location, the move will expand the Middle Eastern state's gas transit, swap, trade and export capacity.

He said the capacity of Iran's present gas transmission network stands at 800 million cubic meters per day, adding that the figure will rise to 1.1 billion cubic meters per day once the network is expanded.