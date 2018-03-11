RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1007 GMT March 11, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211428
Published: 0259 GMT March 10, 2018

Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks

Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks

An Egyptian court sentenced 10 people to death on Saturday after they were convicted of forming a terrorist group and planning attacks on police and security forces, judicial sources said.

The court in Cairo also sentenced five people to life in prison, Reuters reported.

State news agency MENA said the convicted men were supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood which was banned in Egypt after the 2013 overthrow of former president Mohamed Morsi.

Egypt launch a crackdown since Morsi was toppled by General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Sisi took over as president a year later and is expected to be reelected later this month in a vote against only token opposition.

Saturday’s rulings, which can be appealed, followed the referral of the death sentence to the grand mufti, Egypt’s highest Sunni Muslim authority. Three of the sentences were passed in absentia.

 

   
KeyWords
Egypt
death
court
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0602 sec