Broken Olive Branches to spotlight Islamic world crises

The 36th Fajr International Film Festival (FIff) announced that Syria, Yemen and Myanmar will be the focus of the second edition of Broken Olive Branches section.

The section will screen more than 10 feature films with the main topic being the conflicts in the three countries which will be brought to light through several entries in this year's event.

According to FIff director Reza Mirkarimi, the section goes beyond the catastrophe in Syria, and it will be devoted to contemporary crises namely, sectarianism, humanitarian crises, genocide and conflicts in Yemen and Myanmar.

The event will premiere over 10 feature films of all genres. The lineup will include documentaries and dramas from Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Turkey. There will also be Q&A sessions following the screenings in which international guests and filmmakers will discuss their movies and give a glimpse of the violence and heartbreak taking place in war-torn Syria and beyond.

The war in Syria is also theme of full-length films by Iran and other countries taking part in this section, again with a focus on the conflicts in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan. The program is intended to shed light on the ongoing developments in the region and the Muslim world, ensuring different voices and perspectives could be heard and seen by all those affected inside and outside the war zones.

The 2018 FIff will run from April 19 to 27 in the cosmopolitan city of Tehran.

Fajr International Film Festival is organized by Farabi Cinema Foundation — an affiliate of the Culture Ministry.

The domestic version of Fajr Film Festival ended on February 11.