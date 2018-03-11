RSS
March 11, 2018

March 10, 2018

Hamedan to host UNWTO meeting

Iran's western city of Hamedan will host the 40th United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) meeting from November 12 to 14.

Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) and UNWTO signed an MoU to hold the meeting in Hamedan on Thursday during a visit by the Deputy Head of ICHHTO Mohammad Khodaei to Germany, IRNA wrote.

The meeting is considered as the biggest in the private sector of UNWTO.

UNWTO is the United Nations agency responsible for promoting responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

 

   
