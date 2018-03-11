RSS
1007 GMT March 11, 2018

News ID: 211434
Published: 0326 GMT March 10, 2018

ICRC: Iran plays effective role in regional peace

ICRC: Iran plays effective role in regional peace

Political Desk

President of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said Iran plays an effective role on creating convergence among regional countries and establishing peace across the Middle East.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Tehran on Saturday, IRNA reported.

“We have had good relations with Iran since a long time ago, and the relations continue to go strong,” Maurer said.

He said expansion of ties with Iran requires more cooperation.

The ICRC president added that its organization supports Iran’s effective role in establishing peace in the region.

Velayati called on the ICRC to take serious measures to help stop the ongoing war and violence in Syria and Yemen.

The Iranian official expressed hope for further cooperation between Iran and the international organization.

 

   
