1006 GMT March 11, 2018

Published: 0333 GMT March 10, 2018

Iranian wrestlers top their weight classes in UWW rankings

Iranian wrestlers top their weight classes in UWW rankings

Iranian freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers were selected as the best athletes of their weight categories in the latest United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings thanks to the mix of prime hand-to-hand combat skills and complex tactics they exhibited in various high-status international tournaments over the past few months.

Iranian freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani Charati took over the top ranking in the 86kg weight category. He was followed by Melvin Bibo from Nigeria, Press TV reported.

Mongolian freestyle wrestler Orgodolyn Üitümen ranked third in the same weight class, standing ahead of Janse Hein Jacobus Van Rensburg from South Africa and American sportsman David Taylor who finished in fourth and fifth places.

On March 4, Yazdani Charati overwhelmed Mongolian representative Orgodolyn Üitümen 10-0 in Kozhomkul Sports Palace of the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek, and snatched a gold medal for Iran in the final bout of the 86kg at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Meanwhile, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Reza Khedri claimed the top spot in 55kg. Shota Tanokura from Japan stood in the second position.

Kyrgyzstan’s Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Kumar Rajender and Kazakh sportsman Khorlan Zhakansha ranked third to fifth in the same weight category.

Additionally, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Mohammad Ali Geraei, Seyyed Mostafa Seyyed Qanbar Salehizadeh and Behnam Mahdizadeh Arpatappeh stood first in the 77kg, 97kg and 130kg weight sections, respectively.

 

   
Press TV
