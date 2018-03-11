Iran’s women champion at Asian wheelchair basketball tourney

Sports Desk

Iranian women won the title at the Asia and Oceania Qualification Tournament, after notching up an emphatic 43-27 victory against host Thailand in Saturday’s final, for the second time in the tourney.

Prior to this match, they had secured a berth at the 2018 Asian Para Games, following an overwhelming victory over Afghanistan in the same tournament, Tasnim News Agency reported.

On Friday, the Iranian squad defeated Afghanistan 40-23 in the Thai capital city of Bangkok in its fifth encounter at the international sports event.

Iran had overcome the Thai side 45-30 in its opening match on March 5, before clinching a crushing victory over the Indian outfit 74-4 in a one-sided fixture for its second emphatic win.

The Iranian physically-challenged athletes beat their Laotian and Cambodian counterparts 53-14 and 58-17 respectively in their next matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Iranian lineup comprised of Mahsa Sa’adat, Fataneh Pourat, Neda Ferasati, Somayeh Kahzadpour, Nahid Karami, Mahdieh Khakbaz, Zahra Habibi, Mehri Baqerpour, Sahar Heidari, Leila Maleki, Roqayeh Amiri and Soraya Nouri.

In addition to Iran, Thailand, Afghanistan and Cambodia managed to secure their places at the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Six women’s wheelchair basketball teams took part in this tournament.

The 2018 Asian Para Games, also known as the third edition of Asian Para Games, will be held in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta during October 6-13, 2018.