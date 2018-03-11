'Everybody Knows' Farhadi, but few aware of Argentina screening

Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi's latest film 'Everybody Knows' will go on Argentinian public screen from September 13.

Farhadi's film will also be screened from May 9 in French theaters, ISNA wrote.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8-18 and considering the date announced for screening the film in France, 'Everybody Knows' is expected to premiere in the event just like Farhadi's earlier works: 'The Past' and 'The Salesman'.

According to the review of 'Everybody Knows', the story follows Carolina, a Spanish woman living in Buenos Aires, who returns to her hometown outside Madrid with her Argentinian husband and children. However, the trip is upset by unexpected events that bring secrets into the open.

The stars of the movie are: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo Darín and Bárbara Lennie.