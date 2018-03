After a gap of 27 years, direct flights between Iran and Serbia resumed on Saturday, when an Iran Air jet touched down at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, Serbian media reported.

According to AFP, Iran Air is offering a direct service between Tehran and Belgrade twice weekly, with all flights fully booked until the end of the summer, the reports said.

A second Iranian carrier, Qeshm Air, is also planning to launch a service between the two capitals starting from March 19.

In August 2017, Iran and Serbia agreed to liberalize visas for travel between the two countries, sparking a surge in interest on the part of Iranians.