1006 GMT March 11, 2018

News ID: 211442
Published: 0358 GMT March 10, 2018

Malaysia's Petronas willing to invest in South Pars projects

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas voiced its readiness to process Iran's giant South Pars Gas Field condensates projects.

"We're also looking at processing different condensate, probably (Australia's) North West Shelf or (Iran's) South Pars or Qatar's DFC (deodorized field condensate),"  Business Times quoted Petronas Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Zabidi Ahmad as saying.

"Petronas plans to upgrade its refinery in Kerteh, Terengganu, by 2022 to produce higher quality fuels and expand the crude types it processes beyond Tapis," he said.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) established in 1974, is Malaysia's fully integrated oil and gas multinational ranked among the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500.

As the custodian for Malaysia's national oil and gas resources, Petronas explores, produces and delivers energy to meet the society's growing needs.

   
