Rashford brace leads Man Utd to vital victory over Liverpool

Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United held on to beat Liverpool and strengthen their grip on second place in the Premier League.

The win meant Jose Mourinho's side narrowed the gap on runaway leader Manchester City to 13 points – at least until City plays at Stoke on Monday – but, more pertinently, it is now five points clear of the third-placed Merseysiders, BBC reported.

Rashford, making his first league start since December 26, will rightly grab the headlines but Romelu Lukaku was instrumental in both goals, and Liverpool simply could not deal with his physical power in the first half.

First, the Belgium striker's header from David de Gea's clearance found Rashford charging into the visitor’s box, and he cut inside Trent Alexander-Arnold before firing into the bottom corner.

For United's second goal, Lukaku held up the ball from another goal-kick before feeding Juan Mata and, although he could not get a shot away, the ball fell for Rashford to score via a slight deflection from Alexander-Arnold.

At that stage Liverpool was second best in every area of the pitch and could have fallen further behind when Mata volleyed acrobatically wide from an Alexis Sanchez cross.

Jurgen Klopp's side improved dramatically after the break and, with United defending deep, the visitor cranked up the pressure without ever really opening up its hosts.

It took an own goal for the Reds to reduce the deficit when Eric Bailly turned Sadio Mane's cross past De Gea while attempting to clear at the near post.

That gave Liverpool's traveling fans hope but their side could not fashion any further clear chances, even in six often chaotic minutes of stoppage time.

United survived to clinch victory in the first of three games here in the next seven days that will shape its season.

Next up is Sevilla on Tuesday, with a place in the last eight of the Champions League at stake, before it faces Brighton in the FA Cup quarterfinals next Saturday.

Rashford returns to run riot

The arrival of Sanchez from Arsenal in January has had ramifications for several United players, including Rashford, who had played fewer than 100 minutes as a substitute in 2018 before Saturday.

Rashford has had to wait for his chance but, in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate, he did not waste it.

With Paul Pogba injured, Sanchez moved inside to play in the hole behind Lukaku, with Rashford and Mata coming back into the team on the left and right.

And while Sanchez again failed to impress, Rashford showed his lack of minutes has not affected his sharpness or his appetite in front of goal.

The 20-year-old now has 12 goals in all competitions this season, making this his most prolific campaign yet.

He had no opportunities to complete what would have been his first senior club hat-trick in the second half, but received a standing ovation when he was replaced by Marouane Fellaini after 77 minutes.

"His performance will give him a lot of confidence – his first goal was absolutely brilliant," said former England winger Chris Waddle, who was at Old Trafford for BBC Radio 5 live.

"He also did a great job defensively, helping out his left-back Ashley Young in the second half, and he will be disappointed to go off when he did."