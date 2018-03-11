Iveco agrees to send CKDs to Iran

Managing directors of Zamyad and Iveco agreed to boost cooperation in line with providing Iran with complete knock down (CKDs).

According to the website of the Saipa Automaking Group, managing director and a number of Iveco senior directors and deputy head of the group, Mohammad-Reza Honari-Kia in a meeting on Saturday underlined the need for promoting bilateral technical and economic cooperation, IRNA reported.

Managing Director of Zamyad Company Mohammad Zare-Ashkzari added that following the meeting it was agreed to open a new chapter in cooperation between the two long-standing partners by producing new and quality products of the brand in Zamyad.

He further noted that Zamyad will increase production of Iveco vehicles next year.

Iveco is one of the major producers of trade vehicles in Europe which started its activities in the field of trade and heavy vehicles in 1975.

The company started its joint activities with Zamyad in 1993.

Iveco is an Italian industrial vehicle manufacturing company based in Turin, Italy, and entirely controlled by CNH Industrial Group. It designs and builds light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, quarry/construction site vehicles, city and intercity buses and special vehicles for applications such as firefighting, off-road missions, the military and civil defense. The name Iveco first appeared in 1975 after a merger of Italian, French and German brands.