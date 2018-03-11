RSS
1004 GMT March 11, 2018

News ID: 211455
Published: 0610 GMT March 11, 2018

Thousands of Hungarians rally for more autonomy in Romania (Video)

Thousands of Hungarians rally for more autonomy in Romania (Video)

At least three thousand ethnic Hungarians living in Romania rallied in the Romanian city of Targu Mures, in the northwest of Transylvania on Saturday, demanding greater autonomy in the region.

Demonstrators carried the Hungarian flag together with the Szekler flag, which has become known as a symbol of the Hungarian minority who are looking for more independence in Romania, presstv.com reported.

Protesters are calling for territorial autonomy, stating that their request will not interfere with Romania’s sovereignty.

 

PRESSTV
