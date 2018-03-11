Greece: Protesters from across Balkans clash with police in Thessaloniki (Video)

News ID: 211456 Published: 0618 GMT March 11, 2018

Anarchist groups and riot police clashed in Thessaloniki on Saturday after some 2,000 left-wing activists from all over Greece and the Balkans held a rally against racism.

Protesters threw Molotov cocktails and firecrackers at the police, who responded with tear gas, presstv.com reported. According to reports, the gathering of Balkan anarchists was organised after far-right wing nationalists allegedly burnt down an Antifa-occupied building in Thessaloniki in January.

PRESSTV

KeyWords