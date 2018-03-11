RSS
1005 GMT March 11, 2018

News ID: 211456
Published: 0618 GMT March 11, 2018

Greece: Protesters from across Balkans clash with police in Thessaloniki (Video)

Greece: Protesters from across Balkans clash with police in Thessaloniki (Video)

Anarchist groups and riot police clashed in Thessaloniki on Saturday after some 2,000 left-wing activists from all over Greece and the Balkans held a rally against racism.

Protesters threw Molotov cocktails and firecrackers at the police, who responded with tear gas, presstv.com reported.

According to reports, the gathering of Balkan anarchists was organised after far-right wing nationalists allegedly burnt down an Antifa-occupied building in Thessaloniki in January.

 

 

PRESSTV
KeyWords
Greece
Balkan
Police
 
