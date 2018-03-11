Symptoms could be triggered by low levels of vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency can spark symptoms such as bone pain and muscle weakness.

It’s important in protecting against a host of health problems, but low levels of magnesium could make vitamin D absorption ineffective, according to express.co.uk.

Adding magnesium rich foods to your diet and taking supplements can help.

Vitamin D plays an important part in the function of the body, regulating the amount of calcium your body needs to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

It primarily comes from sunlight, which means it’s easy to get during the summer months.

But during the winter months, with shorter sunlight hours and people spending more time inside to keep warm, you can stand the risk of being vitamin D deficient.

New research, published on Science Daily, has now suggested that vitamin D may not be metabolized without sufficient magnesium levels, meaning vitamin D remains stored and inactive.

If vitamin D does this, your body is not benefiting from the essential vitamin.

Magnesium deficiency can manifest itself in many ways, due to its key role in over 300 processes in the body.

Symptoms of a magnesium deficiency include muscle twitches and cramps and can lead to more serious health problems such as osteoporosis and high blood pressure.

So why is magnesium so essential, apart from helping our body absorb vitamin D?

Nutritionist and fitness instructor, Cassandra Barns said, “Magnesium is a mineral that many of us can be deficient in women and men, but it can be especially important for women.

“Magnesium plays a role in breaking down excess hormones in the liver, supporting a healthy hormone balance.

“It’s associated with calming the nervous system, which can help us cope with stress, relieve anxiety and encourage better sleep.

“It supports blood sugar balance to help prevent and control cravings. And magnesium also plays a role in bone strength, which becomes especially important from our 40s onwards.”

So how can you increase your magnesium levels the natural way?

Cassandra recommends trying where possible to add magnesium rich foods to your diet.

These include buckwheat, sunflower seeds, fish and leafy green vegetables.

She also recommends taking a magnesium supplement like KalmAssure Magnesium Powder by Natures Plus.

A vitamin D deficiency can also be damaging to your health, but there are three foods you can add to your diet to prevent their symptoms.