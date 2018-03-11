RSS
1006 GMT March 11, 2018

News ID: 211463
Published: 0626 GMT March 11, 2018

Radio telescope array to build surrounding FAST for resolution enhancement

Radio telescope array to build surrounding FAST for resolution enhancement
phys.org

Chinese scientists are considering setting up smaller radio telescopes surrounding FAST to increase array resolution, authorities said.

According to the FAST observation station with the National Astronomical Observatories, two to 10 radio telescopes measuring 30 meters in diameter may be set up around FAST, the world's largest single-dish radio telescope, according to xinhuanet.com.

The resolution of the array will be around 100 times greater than currently.

FAST will have a more advanced radio receiver as early as end of April.

Located in a natural, deep round karst depression in Guizhou, southwest China, FAST, or Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, is believed to be the world's most sensitive radio telescope.

Its tasks include observation of pulsars, exploration of interstellar molecules and monitoring interstellar communication signals.

 

 

   
