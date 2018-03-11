Shirazi cult in Bahrain slams Iran Embassy attack: Envoy

The representative of Shirazi cult in Bahrain strongly condemned the recent attack on Iranian Embassy in London, Iran envoy to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad said.

“According to Kuwaiti media, the Bahraini representative has called diversionary Yasser Al-Habib, Head of Fadak TV channel who led the attack on Iran diplomatic mission in London,” Baeidinejad wrote in a Twitter message which was released on Saturday, IRNA reported.

Sheikh Yasser al-Habib is a Muslim Shia cleric, the founder and the head of the London-based Khoddam Al-Mahdi Organization, as well as Al-Muhassin Mosque in Fulmer, Buckinghamshire. Al-Habib is well known for his methods in expressing his religious views and his investigations and conclusions in the Islamic history, based upon Shia and Sunni sources.

The attackers stormed into the compound of the Iranian Embassy on Friday night, hoisting their flag on the balcony of the building without facing any reaction on the part of the London police.

“The group attacking the Iranian Embassy in London represents an extremist Shia community. They have a sectarian interpretation of Shia and insist on insulting the grand Sunni leaders. The UK government, however, has an unwavering commitment to assure the inviolability of the Embassy,” Baeidinejad said earlier in a Twitter message.

In the wake of the last night attack on Iran Embassy in London, Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the UK envoy to Tehran Nicholas Hopton.

Meanwhile, a spokesman in Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that the UK will take seriously its duties based on Geneva Conventions.