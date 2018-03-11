RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1007 GMT March 11, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211465
Published: 0644 GMT March 11, 2018

Deminer shell shocked in western Iran

Deminer shell shocked in western Iran
IRNA

A bulldozer driver in western Iran got shell shocked by explosion of a landmine remaining from 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

According to Qasr-e Shirin police commander Colonel Enayat Fallahi, the accident happened near this western town on Saturday, IRNA reported.

During the demining operation, the bulldozer which belonged to a demining company hit a land mine.

Despite the fact that landmine areas have been cleared, explosion of mines and other explosives remaining from 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war often cause death and injuries.

During the war imposed by Iraq on Iran, 16 million landmines were planted in over 4,200,000 hectare of lands in the Iranian provinces bordering Iraq by the army of the former Ba'athist regime.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Iraq
Deminer
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1129 sec