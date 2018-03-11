Deminer shell shocked in western Iran

A bulldozer driver in western Iran got shell shocked by explosion of a landmine remaining from 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

According to Qasr-e Shirin police commander Colonel Enayat Fallahi, the accident happened near this western town on Saturday, IRNA reported.

During the demining operation, the bulldozer which belonged to a demining company hit a land mine.

Despite the fact that landmine areas have been cleared, explosion of mines and other explosives remaining from 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war often cause death and injuries.

During the war imposed by Iraq on Iran, 16 million landmines were planted in over 4,200,000 hectare of lands in the Iranian provinces bordering Iraq by the army of the former Ba'athist regime.