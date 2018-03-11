IRNA chief stresses role of media in promoting Tehran-Yerevan ties

Iranian and Armenian news agencies can play effective roles in promotion of bilateral relations, managing director of IRNA said here on Sunday.

“Fostering cooperation between IRNA and Armenpress is necessary,” Zia Hashemi said in a meeting held in Tehran with Armenian Ambassador to Iran Artashes Toumanian, IRNA reported.

'Tehran and Yerevan,' as Hashemi said, “should promote relations in the areas of economy, culture and science.”

Referring to the presence of the Iranian students in the Armenian universities, IRNA chief hoped that more Armenian students would study in Iranian universities.

To achieve the goal, the two sides should introduce their scientific capacities to each other, Hashemi added.

He further said IRNA will help Armenpress open a representative office in Iran.

IRNA plans to have correspondents in Armenia in order to cover the news of that country, Hashemi added.

For his part, Armenian ambassador said Yerevan and Tehran enjoy good ties as the two have many historical and cultural commonalities.

Pointing to the agreement on cooperation between Armenpress and IRNA, Toumanian said it will facilitate further bilateral relations.

Interactions between Armenia and Iran have been positive, the ambassador said.

At the end of his remarks, Toumanian said his country's news agency is ready to open an office in Iran.