Putin ‘has something’ compromising on Trump: US journalist

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit dinner in Vietnam last year. (REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not like Donald Trump and he ‘has something’ on the US president which is the reason why Trump speaks so highly of him, an American journalist said.

TV host Megyn Kelly, who interviewed the Russian leader recently, made the remarks on Saturday while speaking to MSNBC’s Chris Matthew, presstv.com reported.

“I would not say that Putin likes Trump,” she said. “I did not glean that at all from him. I did glean that perhaps he has something on Donald Trump."

“I think there’s a very good chance Putin knows some things about Donald Trump that Mr. Trump does not want repeated publicly,” she added.

Kelly said that she doesn’t believe the Russian leader’s compromising information is about the dossier which allegedly links Trump to Russian nationals.

“My money’s not on the dossier,” she said. “I think it has to do with money and Trump’s early years dealing with the Russians back in the nineties, his facilities here in the United States.”

Putin has strongly denied he had any compromising material about Trump.

“Well, this is just another load of nonsense,” Putin said last year in an interview when asked whether he had any damaging information on Trump.

“Every time Putin sees me he said, ‘I didn’t do that,’ and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it,” Trump said.

Putin said that regardless of Trump’s previous visits to Russia as a businessman, he had had no relationship with the New York billionaire and had never held a meeting with him, adding that there were some 100 American companies in Russia in June 2017.

“Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?” Putin asked, before adding, “Have you all lost your senses?”

American intelligence agencies claim that Russia interfered in the US 2016 presidential election to try to help Trump. The US Justice Department’s Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating the allegations has also already named several key former aides of Trump’s campaign in connection with the inquiry.

Mueller has also reportedly been questioning witnesses about Trump’s business activities in Russia.

Trump has dismissed Mueller’s investigation as ‘the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history.’