0911 GMT March 11, 2018

Published: 0910 GMT March 11, 2018

Four Lankans nabbed entering Iran via Azerbaijan

IRNA

Four Sri Lankans were detained when trying to enter Iran illegally through the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, local police said.

The Sri Lankan nationals, one of them a toddler, were arrested on Wednesday, according to the police, IRNA reported.

Also an Uzbek citizen who tried to enter Iran was arrested on Friday by the Azerbaijani border guard.

Earlier, the border guard of Azerbaijan announced that they had arrested nationals of the Central Asia countries trying to cross the border with Iran illegally.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Azerbaijan
Sri Lanka
 
