Zarif, Red Cross chief discuss Syria, Yemen crises

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer meets in Tehran on March 11, 2018.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran will spare no efforts to help people in Syria and Yemen which have been struggling with devastating wars in recent years.

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with visiting President of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Tehran on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Both officials discussed problems facing the people in the war-torn countries in the region, including Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

They exchanged views on developments in Syria, especially the necessity of providing safe passage for the evacuation of civilians trapped in the country’s East Ghouta region and continuation of humanitarian aid to the people there.

The Syrian Army, backed by the Russian air force, has conducted an operation to liberate the region from the grip of terrorists.

Syria has established a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave the operation zone.

They also talked about the necessity of declaring immediate cease-fire in Yemen and sending food and medical aid to the Yemeni people who have been under Saudi blockage and deadly attacks in recent years.

Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 to reinstall its former Riyadh-allied government. The military aggression has so far killed over 13,600 Yemenis.

ICRC’s president informed the Iranian top diplomat of the organization’s willingness to continue cooperation with Iran on the most important humanitarian problems in the regional countries.