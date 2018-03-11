RSS
0911 GMT March 11, 2018

News ID: 211488
Published: 0241 GMT March 11, 2018

'It Rains Slowly' revitalizes Nepal's human rights festival

'It Rains Slowly' revitalizes Nepal's human rights festival

Iranian short film 'It Rains Slowly', directed by Saeed Nejati, received the Best Feature Film Award in the fiction category at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF).

Produced in Turkey, the 15-minute 'It Rains Slowly' recalls the story of some school students in the 1980s intent on helping their teacher who teaches freedom and how to fight injustice, ifilmtv.ir wrote.

Nejati's short film is the first joint production of Qom Youth Cinema Society and the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality from Turkey.

The short film has taken part at a number of international film events, including the 30th Exground Film Festival in Germany, the 11th International Children's Film Festival in Bangladesh, and the 35th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The Sixth Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF) was held from March 7-10, 2018 in Kathmandu.

Over 30 selected films on human rights issues were screened at the festival.

The NHRIFF also screened three other Iranian films including 'Compatriot' directed by Mahtab Soleimani, 'Release from Heaven' directed by Ali Noori Oskouie, and 'Pink' directed by Mahboubeh Mohammadzaki.

The NHRIFF was founded as a forum for advocating human rights via films. The festival is dedicated to the vulnerable communities who are historically backward in Nepal.

 

   
KeyWords
Nepal
human rights festival
fiction
IranDaily
 
