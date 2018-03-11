Iranian poet Ganjavi to be commemorated

Organizations both in Iran and abroad will commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Iranian poet Nezami Ganjavi on today.

Earlier, head of the panel of jury at the International Conference of Nezami Ganjavi in Tabriz said that the conference's main objective is to improve global studies of Persian literature.

Mikail Jamalpour said at a press conference that the conference also plans to familiarize the world with Persian culture through the language of Nezami — the romantic epic poet in Persian literature.

The status of Persian culture and the position of Islamic jurisprudence in Nezami's poetry are among the topics scheduled for discussion at the one-day conference.

Subjects such as learning and training, the ideal man from Nezami's standpoint, his poetic style and ethnography in his works will also be analyzed at the conference, which is to be organized by the Education Office of East Azarbaijan Province.

An international scientific conference, titled 'Interpretation of Nezami's Cultural Heritage in the Modern Period' will be organized on March 14-15 as part of the 6th Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora said.

More than 20 scientists from 13 countries — Canada, the US, Brazil, India, Egypt, Georgia, Turkey, Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Iran, Finland, as well as more than 30 scientists from Azerbaijan are expected to attend.

Nezami Ganjavi (c. 1141-1209 CE) is mostly known for 'Khamseh', two copies of which that are kept in Iran were inscribed on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register list in 2011.

'Khamseh' is a pentalogy of poems written in Masnavi verse form (rhymed couplets) and totals 30,000 couplets.

These five poems include the didactic work Makhzan ol-Asrar (The Treasury of Mysteries); the three traditional love stories of 'Khosro and Shirin', 'Leili and Majnun', and 'Haft Paykar'; and the 'Eskandar-nameh', which records the adventures of Alexander the Great.

There are various copies of 'Khamseh' in Iranian libraries, but the two versions maintained at Central Library of Tehran University and the library of Shahid Motahhari School and Mosque in Tehran are registered by UNESCO.