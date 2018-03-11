Iranian film awarded in Tampere festival

Iranian fiction film 'Taghi', directed by Koorosh Asgari, won a diploma of merit in the international category of 48th Tampere Film Festival in Finland.

The film is about a female sailor who carries passengers and is tired of her routine life. After a quarrel with her husband, she makes up her mind to bring about a huge change in her lifestyle, ISNA wrote.

In addition, another diploma of merit was given for the animation 'Kötu Kiz' (France, Turkey 2017) which was directed by Ayce Kartal.

The documentary 'Punk Voyage' (Finland 2017), directed by Jukka Kärkkäinen and J-P Passi won the main prize in the over 30 minute category in the National competition. The National jury described the film as an "expertly crafted documentary that feels at times more like a work of fiction".

The audience award in the International category went to 'Tracing Addai' (Germany, 2018) directed by Esther Niemeier.

The 48th Tampere Film Festival was held from March 7–11.

The International Competition is among the most acknowledged short film competitions in the world. It brings together over 30,000 film enthusiasts, both professionals and amateurs, each year in March. It is ranked among the top three most important short film festivals in the world.

The heart of the program is formed by International and National Short Film Competitions. The festival receives approximately 4,000 submissions annually of which an estimated 110 films from 40 countries are selected.