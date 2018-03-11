RSS
0910 GMT March 11, 2018

News ID: 211493
Published: 0259 GMT March 11, 2018

Egypt: 16 Daesh members killed in Sinai operation

Egypt's military said Sunday 16 Daesh members, an officer and a soldier were killed in the past four days during a major military operation against the terror group in Sinai.

The army launched a sweeping campaign after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is standing in elections for his second term this month, gave them a three-month deadline to crush Daesh in Sinai, AFP wrote.

He issued his ultimatum in November after suspected Daesh gunmen massacred more than 300 worshippers in a Sinai mosque.

Since the military, then led by Sisi, ousted former president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, security forces have sought to quell attacks by the Egypt branch of Daesh.

The terrorists have killed hundreds of soldiers, policemen and civilians, mainly in North Sinai but also elsewhere in Egypt.

They have also killed scores of Christians in church bombings and shootings, as well as bombing a Russian airliner carrying tourists from an Egyptian resort in 2015, killing all 224 people on board.

The military says it has evidence Daesh has sought to move members to Sinai following its defeats in Iraq and Syria.

 

   
KeyWords
Egypt
Sinai
Daesh
 
