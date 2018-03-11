Iran's 11-month petchem exports top $10b

Iran exported 20 million tons of petrochemical products worth $10.4 billion during March 21, 2017-February 19, 2018, which indicates growth of 108 percent and 130 percent in weight and value, respectively, compared to figures for the same period a year ago.

Announcing this, Qodratollah Farajpour, the caretaker of Production Control Management at National Iranian Petrochemical Company (NPC) further said that production from 51 petrochemical companies reached 49.01 million tons during the period showing an increase of 106 percent compared to the figure for last year, reported Mehr News Agency.

He put the output of the 19 petrochemical complexes of Mahshahr at 18 million tons during the 11-month period adding that the 14 petrochemical plants of Assalouyeh produced 20.9 million tons of petrochemicals in the said period.

Farajpour stated that the remaining 18 petrochemical companies produced 10.2 million tons of products in the 11-month period.

The official added that Kaveh Petrochemical Complex's methanol plant, with an annual production capacity of 2.31 million tons, will become operational in the near future.

Farajpour said that Marjan Petrochemical Company's methanol plant will be inaugurated by mid-September, adding 1.65 million tons to Iran's annual petrochemical production capacity.