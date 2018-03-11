Armenia attaches importance to ties with Iran: Envoy

Tehran-Yerevan relations are on the rise and Armenia regards expansion of ties with the Islamic Republic as a foreign policy priority, said Armenia's ambassador to Iran.

Artashes Tumanyan told Tasnim News Agency that Armenia, as an independent state, has had ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran for almost 27 years.

In recent years, the diplomat pointed out that the two countries have developed satisfactory political, economic and cultural relations in recent years.

He underlined that relations with Iran is a top priority and has 'a special place' in Armenia's foreign policy.

The noted that ties are stable and would not be affected by the will of a third country.

In recent years, Tehran and Yerevan have ramped up efforts to promote relations in all political and economic spheres.

In October, 2017, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited to Iran at the official invitation of Iran's First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri.

In a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, the Armenian premier expressed his country's willingness to broaden ties with Iran and said the two neighbors could boost economic relations by tapping into free trade zones in the border areas.