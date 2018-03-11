RSS
0910 GMT March 11, 2018

News ID: 211503
Published: 0329 GMT March 11, 2018

Iran airports see increase in passenger, cargo traffic

Over 458,289 domestic and international flights were carried out from Iranian airports during March 21, 2017-February 19, 2018 which shows an increase of eight percent compared to the figure for the same period last year.

According to the latest data released by Iran Airports Company, more than 57 million passengers were transferred via Iranian airports during the 11-month period, Trend News Agency reported.

Also Iranian airports handled 554.5 million kilograms of freight during the period, which was 10 percent more than the figure for the same time-span last year.

Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport topped the list of Iranian airports in terms of the number of flights with over 132,443 flights (16.162 million passengers), followed by ‎Mashhad International Airport (69,086 flights and 9.8 million passengers), Imam Khomeini International Airport (53,963 flights and 8.33 million passengers), Shiraz International Airport (32,035 flights and 3.32 million passengers) and Isfahan International Airport (22,676 flights and 2.59 million passengers).

Imam Khomeini International Airport came first among Iranian airports in terms of freight transportation. Over 153.21 million kilograms of cargo was transferred via the Imam Khomeini Airport.

Mehrabad (111.373 million kilograms), Mashhad (88.49 million kilograms), Shiraz (31 million kilograms) and Ahvaz (24.6 million kilograms) airports ranked in subsequent positions.

   
