Indonesia calls for enhancing oil, gas cooperation with Iran

A member of Indonesian Parliament expressed hope that his country would develop relations with Iran in the oil and gas sectors.

Fazel Mohammad suggested that the purchase of gas from Iran could be a way to boost bilateral ties, reported IRNA.

Noting that Iranian and Indonesian companies are cooperating in various fields, he said exchanges between the two countries currently stand at over $300 million. This figure, he added, can be increased to $2 billion-$3 billion.

An Iranian parliamentary delegation headed by chairman of Iran-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group Mahmoud Sadeqi arrived in Jakarta on March 5.

The delegation held talks with political and parliamentary officials.

Bilateral ties in the parliamentary field, regional and international developments and issues of mutual interests were among the topics discussed in the meetings.