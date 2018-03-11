Transit of goods by road via Iran witnesses significant growth

Over 8.507 million tons of goods were transited via road through Iran during March 21, 2017-February 21, 2018.

The figure indicates an increase by 20 percent year-on-year, according to the latest data released by Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), Trend News Agency reported.

About 2.596 million tons of the goods transited by road were oil products. This figure shows a growth of 60 percent year-on-year. Some 5.91 million tons of the goods transited by road via Iran were non-oil products.

Mazut topped the list of transited goods in the 11-month period based on source and destination in the period (1.918 million tons from Iraq to the UAE), followed by rice (175,344 tons from the UAE to Iraq) and auto parts (172,645 tons from the UAE to free trade zones of Iran).

In total, 1.953 million tons of mazut were transited through Iran accounting for 23 percent of the total transited goods.

Auto parts (274,727 tons), textile (243,459 tons), rice (215,183 tons), cotton (205,307 tons) and diesel (187,177 tons), tires (177,177), passenger cars (159,941 tons) and cigarettes (106,513 tons) were other top transited goods.

Shahid Rajaei Port was the top border check post in terms of transiting goods with 35 percent of the total (or three million tons), followed by Parvizkhan (15 percent or 1.31 million tons), Bazargan (10 percent), Bashmaq ( 10 percent), Shahid Bahonar (7 percent) and Sarakhs(4 percent) border checkpoints, according to the data.

The UAE was the main destination of the goods transited via Iran (73,185 trucks, 1.96 million tons).

Iraq was the main origin of the products transited to the UAE.

Some 32 border checkpoints (including 10 ports) were involved in cargo transits in the period.