A Turkish passenger jet traveling in Iran's airspace crashed near the country’s western city of Shahr-e Kord on Sunday, according to reports.

Iranian state TV reported that the crashed aircraft was heading from the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Turkey's most populous city of Istanbul.

According to IRNA, all 11 people on board were killed.

The reports said the jet crashed in the mountainous area and caught fire.

The incident came after an Iranian ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop used for short-distance regional flying, crashed in southern Iran, killing all 66 people on board.