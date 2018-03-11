Iranian forces seize big haul of opium destined for Europe

The intelligence forces of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) managed to capture a major haul of opium destined for a country in Western Europe, an informed source said.

The source said following several months of intelligence activities by the IRGC forces in Tehran, a major drug ring was identified and smashed, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The source added that the more than 250 kilograms of opium in a trailer truck were seized.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past 35 years.