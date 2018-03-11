Militant shelling kills 4 Syrian civilians, injures 11 in, around Damascus

At least four Syrian civilians have been killed and 11 others injured when members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, positioned in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region launched mortar attacks against residential neighborhoods in and around the capital, Damascus.

An unnamed source at Damascus Countryside Police Command told Syria’s official news agency SANA that four civilians lost their lives and another six sustained injures on Sunday when a projectile fell onto a minibus in Jaramana city, located 3 kilometers southeast of Damascus.

Takfiri militants also targeted al-Assad residential area in Harasta city northeast of the capital, causing material damage to a number of buildings there. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Meanwhile, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists fired two shells into al-Qemariah neighborhood, injuring three civilians.

Two women also sustained injuries when a mortar shell slammed into Barzeh neighborhood.

Syrian army retakes most of Jisreen town in militant-held Eastern Ghouta

Meanwhile, Syrian government forces have established full control over most of the areas in Jisreen town, inflicting heavy losses upon foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants.

Syrian army soldiers are now making advances in the town of Aftris, which lies in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region and on the outskirts of Damascus, amid multiple collapses within militant ranks.

Dozens of civilians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta

Separately, the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria said more than 50 civilians have evacuated from the militant-held enclave.

“Today, 52 civilians were withdrawn from Eastern Ghouta. Twenty-six of them were children. They are now in Adra settlement and on the territory of a former driving school. They will be provided with all the necessary commodities within the next two days,” the center’s spokesman Major General Vladimir Zolotukhin pointed out.

Eastern Ghouta, a besieged area on the outskirts of Damascus with a population of some 400,000 people, has witnessed deadly violence over the past few weeks, with Takfiri terrorists launching mortar attacks on the Syrian capital in the face of an imminent humiliating defeat.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.