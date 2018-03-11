Male infertility still scientifically sidelined as sperm count in alerting global decline: Scientists

Although more than half of infertility cases have their underlying problem in men and the sperm count is in an alerting global decline, the male reproductive problems are still largely ignored, as scientists are still floundering.

Huge advances in treating infertility made in recent decades have realized the extremely pleasant dream of conceiving longed-for offspring for couples, who previously would not have had.

However, most of these advanced treatments are designed for women, most notable of all the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where the sperm is placed into the egg rather than next to it, and hence, they ignore the root cause of infertility in men.

These treatments and the like cannot explain why sperms, the microscopic tadpole-like things wriggling around in human semen, are shrinking in number per ejaculate in a global scale, and furthermore, why, in infertile men, they hardly swim far enough to reach their ultimate destination: the egg.

“The treatments - some of them quite invasive - are to the female partner. So the female is having to bear the burden of the male’s sub-fertility ... (And at the same time), we have a very crude snapshot of what is going on in the male,” said Richard Sharpe, professor at the University of Edinburgh’s center for reproductive health.

According to Allan Pacey, a senior lecturer in andrology at Britain’s Sheffield University, the techniques of sperm analysis - examining ejaculate under a microscope, counting the sperm, assessing how well they swim, and seeing what they look like - were invented in the 1950s. “And we are still doing the same thing now” after over 60 years, he said.

Infertility is a significant global health problem, with experts estimating that as many as one in six couples worldwide are affected. They say in more than half of those cases the underlying problem is in the male.

“The quality of evidence we have got in this area falls way behind that of other branches of medicine,” Pacey added, as some estimates suggest that as many 1 in 20 young men now have sperm counts low enough to impair fertility.

Last year, a comprehensive study, whose worrying results were published in the journal Human reproduction Update, revealed that sperm counts have drastically declined.

The study, conducted by a large international team of scientists, analyzed 185 studies involving 43,000 men across the world, particularly in Western countries, between 1973 and 2011, and reported a 52.4 percent decrease in sperm concentration — and a 59.3 percent decline in overall sperm count, in human population. Scientists say they really do not know what might have caused this alerting problem.

“Without understanding the biology of how normal sperm work, we can’t possibly understand how they don’t work, or how to correct the problem,” Sarah Martins Da Silva, a reproductive medicine specialist at the University of Dundee told a London briefing earlier this week.