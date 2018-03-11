Iran's ambassador to London threatened with death after embassy attack

Iranian Ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad has been threatened with death by a member of an extremist religious group, which recently carried out an attack on the Islamic Republic's embassy in London.

In a post on his official Twitter account on Sunday, Baeidinejad introduced the person as Hossein Mar’ashi Qazvini, who also leveled accusations against the Iranian diplomat on social media, including allegations of murder.

The Iranian envoy noted that the accusation of murder and other accusations leveled against him by the member of the radical group carried legal and religious penalties, expressing hope that the Iranian Judiciary would soon see into the case. Baeidinejad also posted pictures of Mar’ashi Qazvini’s insults and threats on his Twitter page.

A number of attackers scaled the wall of Iran's Embassy building in London on Friday and took down the Iranian flag.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, IRNA, British police did nothing to protect the compound during the attack.

Iran on Saturday summoned the British ambassador to Tehran over the attack on its diplomatic mission in London.

"Following an assault by a number of individuals affiliated to an extremist religious group on the Islamic Republic of Iran's Embassy in London, the country's ambassador was summoned by the director general for Europe affairs [at the Iranian Foreign Ministry] today," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

The Iranian spokesperson's comments came a day after he strongly condemned the assault, urging swift action to counter the attackers.

Immediately after receiving news of the assault, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi voiced Tehran's strong protest to Britain's ambassador to Tehran, Qassemi said.

Later on Friday, Qassemi said the attackers who had climbed on the balcony of the Iranian embassy in London were arrested, adding the spectacle was over.

He called for the trial and punishment of the perpetrators of the assault.