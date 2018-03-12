RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0728 GMT March 12, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 211526
Published: 0552 GMT March 12, 2018

In Islamabad, Zarif says Iran seeks free trade with Pakistan

In Islamabad, Zarif says Iran seeks free trade with Pakistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives in Pakistan, March 11, 2018.

On a visit to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran pursues “free bilateral trade” with the neighboring South Asian country.

The Iranian top diplomat arrived in Islamabad at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, presstv.ir reported.

Zarif further said the Islamic Republic also seeks to promote its banking relations with Pakistan and boost preferred tariffs levied on traded goods.

After attending political and economic gatherings in the Pakistani capital during the three-day visit, which is especially geared towards enhancing bilateral trade, Zarif is expected to travel to the business and industrial hub of Karachi, where further economic talks have been scheduled.

Iran and Pakistan seek to increase bilateral trade volume to almost five billion dollars per year.

Zarif pointed to the notable increase over the recent years in the volume of bilateral trade, adding, however, that “the area still contains more capacities.”

“Tehran and Islamabad enjoy special relations,” he also said, describing the quality of bilateral political relations as “very good.”

The trip is Zarif’s seventh to Pakistan in his capacity as foreign minister.

The last visit in May featured talks aimed at boosting border security following an attack on the common border that killed 10 Iranian guards.

 

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
seeks
Islamabad
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0782 sec