In Islamabad, Zarif says Iran seeks free trade with Pakistan

On a visit to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran pursues “free bilateral trade” with the neighboring South Asian country.

The Iranian top diplomat arrived in Islamabad at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, presstv.ir reported.

Zarif further said the Islamic Republic also seeks to promote its banking relations with Pakistan and boost preferred tariffs levied on traded goods.

After attending political and economic gatherings in the Pakistani capital during the three-day visit, which is especially geared towards enhancing bilateral trade, Zarif is expected to travel to the business and industrial hub of Karachi, where further economic talks have been scheduled.

Iran and Pakistan seek to increase bilateral trade volume to almost five billion dollars per year.

Zarif pointed to the notable increase over the recent years in the volume of bilateral trade, adding, however, that “the area still contains more capacities.”

“Tehran and Islamabad enjoy special relations,” he also said, describing the quality of bilateral political relations as “very good.”

The trip is Zarif’s seventh to Pakistan in his capacity as foreign minister.

The last visit in May featured talks aimed at boosting border security following an attack on the common border that killed 10 Iranian guards.