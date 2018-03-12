Royan Institute ready to cooperate with foreign researchers, investors

By Farzaneh Shokri & Katayoon Dashti

The first cloned animal of the Middle East has been born in Royan Institute. Iran is one of top countries in storing umbilical cord blood.

Royan is one of the most important research institutes of the country in medicine sector. It has gained remarkable achievements in infertility treatment and stem cells across Middle East.

Dr. Abdolhossein Shahverdi, who is caretaker of Royan Institute, told Iran Daily: “Royan Institute was established in 1991 as a center for conducting surgery to treat infertile couples. Given the efforts of specialists, we have expanded this institute to three research institutes and two centers for specialized infertility treatments and stem cells.

He said Iran boasts good young researchers, adding the research costs are low in Iran.

“Since the establishment of Royan Institute, we have conducted 50 joint projects with scientists from Germany, Canada and the US. We are ready to attract foreign investment to implement other scientific projects.”

Also, many specialists from regional countries take part in the training courses held by this institute, he said.

Since Royan Institute has drawn the trust of international scientific associations and it renders affordable treatment services compared to developed nations, 500 foreign couples annually travel to Iran to undergo infertility treatment.

He said scientific achievements can help develop Iran’s economic cycle, adding every patient who refers Royan Institute, can generate income for tourism sector indirectly.

Freezing gametes and embryos is one of the major activities which has been done for infertility treatment in developed nations in recent years, he said. This process is also done in Iran, he added.

“Ovarian tissue bank was launched at Royan Institute three years ago. Currently, 50 patients are members of this bank, all of whom should undergo chemotherapy stage.

The majority of them are married patients who should undergo chemotherapy treatment with physician prescription, he said. A portion of the patients are singles who have reached puberty age or haven’t, he added.

If chemotherapy continues, it may lead to destruction of gametes and embryos, he said.

He also said Royan Institute receives ovarian tissue or testicular tissue from cancer patients. After they are treated, the institute will return the tissue to them, he added.

“Some of patients who refer Royan Institute are immature and their gametes have not been formed. Therefore, this method is not useful for them.”

Shahverdi said scientist in developed nations intend to produce sperm and ovule from ovarian and testicular tissues.

Iran — as a pioneer country in this research — has managed to conduct the measure on animal sample, leading to successful results, he added.

He expressed the hope that Iran can obtain the technology like other developed nations such as Denmark, The Netherlands and the UK.

“In addition, we have managed to render services for diagnosing diseases such as hemophilia in research section of Royan Institute. And thalassemia in cellular and molecular levels.”

He said Royan Institute has 75 fixed researchers, adding that it cooperates with 75 faculty members from Iran and the world.