Cosmetics firms beef up anti-pollution marketing amid fine dust concerns

South Korean cosmetics companies are concentrating their marketing efforts on anti-pollution products amid growing concerns over fine dust here, industry watchers said.

According to Lotte Shopping Co., the combined sales of basic skin care products for skin troubles at its health and beauty store chain LOHB's in the January-February period soared 30.4 percent on-year, Yonhap reported.

The company said it is planning to introduce more related products at its stores as the number of consumers who seek such anti-pollution items is expected to rise in line with the upcoming fine and yellow dust season in spring.

"Trouble care products, which have been regarded as exclusive for teenagers in the past, are increasingly being demanded by a wider spectrum of consumers, regardless of their age or gender," said Lee Jin-ah, the head of the marketing team at LOHB's.

The downtown area of Seoul is shrouded in haze on Feb. 20, 2018, amid mild temperatures with the density of fine dust being listed as sporadically "bad" in the South Korean capital. (Yonhap)

In response to such a trend, a number of local cosmetics makers have unveiled various products, ranging from sunscreen to sheet masks, specifically aimed at protecting skin from air pollution.

Fine dust — particles smaller than 10 micrometers — can cause various respiratory diseases and undermine the body's immune system. They also have caused problems for people with sensitive skin.

South Korea has been grappling with worsening air quality every year, as clouds of fine dust particles, believed to mainly come from the western deserts of China and domestic smog, cover the sky with a yellow haze.

"Anti-pollution sunscreen or deep cleansing products are required to minimize skin damage from fine dust," said Shin Jin-seob, a researcher at AmorePacific's research lab, who also advises using items to boost skin's barrier function.