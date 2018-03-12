RSS
March 12, 2018

News ID: 211550
Published: 0942 GMT March 12, 2018

Iran envoy offers condolences over Turkey's deadly plane crash

Iran envoy offers condolences over Turkey's deadly plane crash
IRNA

Iranian ambassador to Turkey expressed condolences over the 'sad occasion' of the Sunday night plane crash which claimed the lives of all 11 people on board.

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian also sympathized with bereaved families of the victims of the deadly accident, IRNA reported.

The business jet carrying eight passengers and three crew members crashed into a mountain in central Iran on Sunday, killing all on board.

The plane was flying back to Istanbul from the Persian Gulf Emirate of Sharjah. It was owned the Basaran Holding, a company active in construction and building luxury yachts.

The blackbox of the crashed jet was found and will be delivered to the officials for further investigation, an Iranian official said on Monday.

According to Turkish media reports, daughter of the Turkish billionaire Huseyin Basaran was among 11 victims of the deadly air crash.

   
KeyWords
Turkey
plane crash
Iran
Condolence
 
