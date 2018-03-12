Bangladeshi passenger plane goes down near Katmandu airport, bodies recovered

A photo posted on social media shows the crash site of a plane surrounded by emergency workers near Katmandu airport, Nepal, on March 12, 2018. (presstv.com)

A Bangladeshi plane with 71 people on board has crashed near Nepal's only international airport in the capital, Katamandu, leaving a number of people dead or injured.

The plane, traveling from Dhaka, went off the runway while landing and crashed on the east side of the Tribhuvan International Airport's runway on Monday. It then caught fire, presstv.com wrote.

"There were 67 passengers and 4 crew members" aboard the plane, said airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur. "We are in the process of putting out the fire and rescuing the passengers."

A number of bodies and injured people have been recovered from the wreckage of the plane, government spokesman Narayan Prasad Duwadi told AFP.

"We just pulled out dead bodies and the injured from the debris," he said.

The airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur also said, "So far 20 injured have been taken to the hospital. Police and army are trying to cut apart the plane to rescue others."

Fire fighters are working to extinguish the fire.