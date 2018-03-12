FM Zarif: Iran, Pakistan trade up 35%

Tehran-Islamabad banking ties to boost trade

Iranian Foreign Minister of Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday trade between Iran and Pakistan saw 35 percent growth last year despite all the hurdles such as the absence of banking transactions and some customs-related issues.

Addressing the Iran-Pakistan Business Conference in Islamabad, Zarif said the increase shows the existence of significant potentials in business cooperation, IRNA reported.

“In case of the establishment of banking relations and achievement of Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the volume of trade transactions between the two countries will be significant and impressive.”

Zarif further expressed Tehran’s readiness to boost trade and economic ties.

“I can declare that Iran has entered with its full strength to the arena of relations with Pakistan to boost comprehensive relations in all fields of trade and economics and looks for the positive response of the Pakistani friends, Pakistan has been 8th exports destination of Iran during last 10 months and presence of high level delegation comprising of private sector along with me shows resolve of the Islamic Republic of Iran to further boost business ties with the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan.”

He called for “activating economic capacities and potentials” to more complement the two countries’ economies in the fields of business, trade, supplies and requirements provision and tourism industry.

Zarif noted that in view of the target set by the high ranking officials of the two countries in 2016 to extend the level of business transactions up to five billion dollars through five years, the two sides should contribute and allocate more efforts to not only realize this highly designated target but surpass it also.

“The most important factor in the discussion on economic ties elevation should be establishment of banking connections between the two countries.”

“I would like to reiterate we are still ready to supply energy requirements of Pakistan including in the field of oil, gas and electricity at any level of requirement swiftly,” Zarif said.

He said Iran has spent so far more than two billion dollars to build the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline. “So we are looking forward to practical steps from our Pakistani friends to act on their commitments in the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline agreement.”

Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Sunday as the head of a politico-economic delegation.

During his three-day visit, Zarif will hold talks with the Pakistani prime minister, foreign minister, interior minister, parliament speaker and army chief.

Pakistan keen to increase cooperation

Also speaking at the same event, Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said his country is committed to expand its deepening economic and commercial interactions with Iran.

Asif said the government of Pakistan in recent years has taken measures to facilitate business contacts with Iran and enhance exchanges in economy and trade.

He added the event is aimed at exploring ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade and economic interaction between Iran and Pakistan to promote mutual prosperity.

“I am confident that this interaction will provide useful guidance to both governments for increasing mutually beneficial economic and commercial interaction between economic and business entities of the two countries.”

The minister also said the two countries have a solemn obligation to transform their huge potentials into economic benefits. “While the governments work to create sound policy frame work, businessmen have to play a key role in achieving this shared objective.”

“I believe that in coming years our focus has to be on further strengthening these efforts in collaboration with the Iranian government and economic institutions.”

In this regards, Asif added, three areas are significant, one improving the environment for undertaking business between Iran and Pakistan, two increasing bilateral economic and trade exchanges and deepening connectivity.

“Pakistan has taken several measures to facilitate business contacts with Iran and the bilateral trade has demonstrated a consistent growth in past two years. Today the bilateral trade has crossed a billion dollar mark and prospects for further growth remain very bright.”

“We should continue our mutual efforts for achieving the target set by the two sides of five billion dollars annual trade by 2021. We are focusing on addressing the impediments in trading activities,” he said.

The minister said that early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would be beneficial for both the countries and a concerted effort is required for addressing non-tariff barriers which continue to hamper export of many items.

“We are also focusing to facilitate business interaction and in this regards two measures can be useful one is more frequent air connection between Iran and Pakistan so that businessmen can have ease of movement, secondly the banking channel is important and we are optimistic that State Bank of Pakistan and Bank Melli of Iran could find a way of implementation of banking and payment arrangement.”

Asif said it is deeply satisfying that economic and business related exchanges between the two countries have progressively increased since 2014. “I sincerely believe that trade bodies can be instrumental to promote trade and economic exchanges in meaningful manner.”