Two Spanish awards go to Iran's 'Retouch'

Iranian short film 'Retouch', directed by Kaveh Mazaheri claimed two major prizes at the 9th Ibn Arabi International Film Festival (IBAFF) in the Spanish city of Murcia.

Mazaheri's film won the festival's top prize for best short film as well as the audience choice award, ifilmtv.ir reported.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, 'Retouch' narrates the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

The flick earlier won the Best Fiction award at the 4th Short Movie Club Film Festival (SMCFF) in Belarus, the Best Short Film Awards at the Krakow International Film Festival and four top prizes at the 9th Cinalfama Lisbon's International Film Festival in Portugal. It was also awarded at Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival — both in the US.