Syria finds chemical workshop in Ghouta

The Syrian military said on Monday that it has found a workshop in Eastern Ghouta used by terrorists to make chemical weapons.

The workshop was discovered in a recently-liberated area in Eastern Ghouta where Syrian troops have been fighting terrorists, Russian news agencies reported Monday, citing a Syrian colonel.

The US and its western and regional allies have often pointed their fingers at the Syrian government for chemical attacks, which Damascus has consistently denied.

The US, along with Britain and France, has threatened military action against the Syrian government if allegations of chemical attacks are proven.

On Sunday, though, US Defense Secretary James Mattis repeated Washington and its allies’ allegations against the Syrian government, warning that it would be “very unwise” for it to use chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta and elsewhere.

"I just want to reiterate it would be very unwise for them to use weaponized gas," Mattis told reporters while en route to Oman. "And I think President Trump made that very clear early in his administration."

Mattis admitted he has no evidence to back up his statements. The Pentagon chief said there are many reports about Chlorine use or symptoms that could be a result of the gas.

United Nations experts are investigating reports of chlorine gas being used against civilians.

The US has been unable to verify the reports, but Mattis claimed they appeared to be credible and warranted concern. “We have made it very clear that it would be very unwise to use gas against people, civilians, on any battlefield,” he said.

“The president has full political maneuver room to take the decision that he believes appropriate.”

Syria's deputy foreign minister has denied charges that Syrian government forces used toxic arms in their operation against terrorist groups in Damascus’ countryside. Faisal Mekdad has said terrorists in Eastern Ghouta are preparing to fabricate more such attacks to blame the Syrian army.

Syria surrendered its chemical stockpiles in 2014 under the supervision of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The discovery of the workshop is yet another revelation in a prolonged debate on who used chemical weapons in Syria.

Press TV, AP and Reuters contributed to this story.