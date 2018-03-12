Italian musician Einaudi to perform in Tehran

Acclaimed Italian composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi is coming to Tehran for the first time to perform his heartfelt and emotionally-charged music on Iranian stage.

Following the unprecedented performances by Icelandic composer Ólafur Arnalds and German electronic band Schiller in Iran, music lovers in Tehran will now be treated to another memorable performance, this time by the world-renowned, BAFTA-nominated Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Known for his film scores for 'This Is England', 'I'm Still Here' and 'Doctor Zhivago', Einaudi will perform two shows at the Ministry of Interior Hall in Tehran on April 25-26. He will be accompanied by a five-member orchestra, as well as a sound, light and backliner technician.

His setlist for Tehran shows include 'Night', 'Elements', 'Experience' and '"ly'.

He trained at the Conservatorio Verdi in Milan. Einaudi began his career as a classical composer, and began incorporating other styles and genres — including pop, rock, world music and folk music.

Einaudi composed the scores for a number of films and trailers, including 'This Is England', 'The Intouchables' and 'I'm Still Here', the TV miniseries 'Doctor Zhivago' and 'Acquario' in 1996, for which he won the Grolla d'oro for best soundtrack.

He has also released a number of solo albums of piano and orchestra, notably 'I Giorni' in 2001, 'Nightbook' in 2009, and 'In a Time Lapse' in 2013.

'Taranta Project', a collaborative album, was released in May 2015, and 'Elements' was released in October 2015.