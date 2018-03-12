Finland, Denmark, Sweden sign cooperation document with IDRO

Helsinki, Copenhagen and Stockholm have signed an agreement with Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO) to cooperate in various fields, including oil and renewable energies, said the Finnish ambassador to Iran.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Keijo Norvanto added, "Finland, Denmark and Sweden signed an MoU with IDRO of Iran to promote collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, high-tech industries, transportation, renewable energies, manager training, industrial renovation, steel, water, investment and finance."

The signing ceremony in Tehran was attended by Ali Araqchi, the head of IDRO's International Affairs Department, Swedish Ambassador to Iran Helena Sangeland, Norvanto and Denmark's Ambassador to Iran Danny Annan.