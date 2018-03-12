Iran's electricity generation tops 290 TWh

Iran's power plants generated over 291.822 TWh (terawatt hours) of electricity during ‎March 21, 2017-Feb. 23, 2018.

Iran's electricity export reached ‎7.758 TWh‎ during this period showing a growth of 21 percent year-on-year, according to the latest figures released by the Energy Ministry, reported Trend News Agency.

Iran imported 3.762 TWh of electricity during the period, registering a decline of eight percent compared to the amount for the same period last year.

Iran's thermal power plants produced 277.1 TWh of electricity in total during the period, while 14.754 TWh ‎were generated from hydroelectric power plants.

The nominal electric generation capacity has increased by 1,923 megawatts (MW) to reach 78,351 MW since March 21, 2017.

Gas power plants had a 35.14-percent share in electricity generation capacity producing 27,532 MW. The shares of combined-cycle (20,270 MW) and steam power plants (15,829 MW) account for 25.87 and 20.2 percent, respectively.

Nominal electric generation capacities of hydroelectric plants (11,811 MW) and Bushehr nuclear power plant (1020 MW) stood at 15.1 and 1.3 percent of electric generation capacity, while the share of renewables was only 0.41 percent or 322 MW.

Iran is expected to add 1,241 MW to its electric generation capacity by March 2018 — of which 632 MW will be from renewables.

Iran plans to increase its nominal electric generation capacity to 80,000 MW by summer 2018, and to 100,000 by 2025, of which 1,000 MW should be produced from solar energy.‎

Households consumed 34 percent of the power (74.41 TWh) during March 20, 2017-Jan. 20, 2018 while the industry sector and agriculture sectors' consumption of electricity stood at 31.7 and 15.6 percent, respectively.

Street lighting and commercial consumption accounted for 1.7 and 7.4 percent of the overall electricity consumed during the period.

The length of Medium-Voltage Lines of Iran's distribution network is 422,000 kilometers, while the length of Low-Voltage Lines stands at 360,000 kilometers.

The number of transformers is 680,000 with overall capacity of 117,861 megavolt-amperes.

The country increased gas delivery to its power plants by 12.7 percent to 61.91 billion cubic meters, while diesel supply to this sector decreased by 16.5 percent to 4.52 billion liters in the mentioned period.

Iranian power plants also consumed 3.53 billion liters of fuel oil in the period to Feb. 23, which is 12.4 percent less year-on-year.