Trade barriers with Russia to be removed in next two months: Official

Based on coordination in this respect, private sector activists will follow up measures to settle business problems between the two countries, said Chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce Asadollah Asgaroladi, reported Mehr News Agency.

Transportation, banking issues and visa issuance are the main obstacles to Iran-Russia economic ties, he added.

Meanwhile, expert-level meetings were held at Russian Chamber of Commerce, in the presence of private sector activists, in which the two sides pledged to find a solution to trade problems between the two countries, the official noted.

Asgaroladi put trade exchanges between the two countries at $2.2 billion.

Iran's exports to Russia, he said, are negligible and effective steps have been taken to boost exports to Russia.

Pointing to the conclusion of dozens of protocols and agreements between Iran and Russia in the fields of oil, agriculture and nano-technology, he added that the two sides had agreed to set up Iran's trade and business center in Russia.

A Russian bank is currently cooperating with an Iranian bank, he said, adding that the number of banks would reach four in the future.

In addition, two Russian banks are to cooperate with Iran in the very near future, he stated.

The Russian side has promised to issue visa for Iranian tourists and merchants within three and ten days respectively, he concluded.